× Missing Moulton teen and Morgan County escapee knew each other, police say

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Moulton teenager reported missing Monday knows a Morgan County Jail escapee and could possibly be with him, police said Wednesday.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said they don’t have confirmation that Peyton Bryleigh Ledlow, 16, is with John Kaleb Gillespie, 30. But McWhorter said the two are acquaintances and them being together is a possibility.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said investigators do not believe the two are together.

Gillespie, a registered sex offender, escaped from the Morgan County Jail Sunday afternoon. Ledlow hasn’t been seen since she left her home in Moulton Monday.

McWhorter said Ledlow could possibly be in danger if she is with Gillespie, because he has recklessly tried to elude law enforcement in the past. In 2018 he was wanted for attempted murder after McWhorter said he tried to run over an Alabama State Trooper during a chase.

Morgan County authorities said Gillespie should not be approached. Anyone who sees him or has information about his location is asked to call 911.