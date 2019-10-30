× Man charged with forgery after counterfeit bills found in his trash, authorities say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A garbage pickup employee noticed something unusual in one man’s trash, landing a man behind bars on counterfeiting charges, authorities said.

Christopher James Shock, 32, is charged with 40 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument after employees picking up garbage found fake cash in bags at Shock’s home, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The CCS employees also found tools in the trash and what authorities said they believe was a test printing of a $50 bill printed on the back of an Alabama Pardons and Paroles receipt issued to Shock for the month of August.

Investigators went to Shock’s home and said they found 40 more counterfeit bills.

He was booked into the Limestone County Jail on $200,000 bond.