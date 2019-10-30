× Limestone County authorities looking for would-be burglar

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are looking for a person who broke into a Dollar General store earlier this month.

The burglary happened at the Dollar General on Highway 99 in Owens on Oct. 8, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office also posted store video of the crime, which shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt breaking out the front door’s glass. The burglar starts to crawl into the store but then crawls back out and leaves. The sheriff’s office said the burglar left when the alarm sounded.

Do you have info about this suspect? On October 8 the suspect broke into the Dollar General on Hwy 99 in Owens, but retreated when the alarm sounded. Please call 256-232-0111 for Inv Stinnett with information. pic.twitter.com/5EGPezgLWl — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 30, 2019

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Investigators Stinnett at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.