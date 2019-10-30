Limestone County authorities looking for would-be burglar
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are looking for a person who broke into a Dollar General store earlier this month.
The burglary happened at the Dollar General on Highway 99 in Owens on Oct. 8, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office also posted store video of the crime, which shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt breaking out the front door’s glass. The burglar starts to crawl into the store but then crawls back out and leaves. The sheriff’s office said the burglar left when the alarm sounded.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Investigators Stinnett at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
34.840203 -87.028283