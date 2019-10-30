Lauderdale County man charged with sexually assaulting child

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police arrested a man Tuesday on a charge of sexually abusing a child.

Dante Conley, 20, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Florence police said the victim’s parents reported the incident Aug. 31 at an apartment in Cherry Hill Homes. He was arrested Tuesday at his home on County Road 396.

Conley was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

