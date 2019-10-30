× Labor Department fines Montgomery company $30K for fall hazards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor says it’s fined a construction company approximately $32,000 for not properly protecting against falls at an Alabama work site.

AL.com reports the labor department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Montgomery-based contractor Diaz Professional Construction LLC for allowing employees to perform framing activities without fall protection in place. An agency statement Tuesday said the company was also cited for allowing employees to operate nail guns without eye protection and failing to train workers on fall hazards.

Mobile, Alabama, area Director Jose Gonzalez emphasized that falls are the leading cause of fatalities in construction.

Diaz Professional Construction has 15 days to comply, request a conference with the agency or contest the findings.

The company hasn’t publically commented.