Jury selection to begin for newspaper shooter insanity phase

Posted 5:53 am, October 30, 2019, by

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin to determine whether a man who has pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Jarrod Ramos are set to start asking potential jurors questions to seat a jury Wednesday.

Ramos pleaded guilty Monday to all 23 counts, before the first phase of his trial took place.

The charges include first-degree murder of John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen.

Ramos is maintaining his plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

A judge said last week that a report from the state health department has found Ramos to be legally sane. But Ramos’ lawyers say experts on the defense team have reached a different conclusion.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.