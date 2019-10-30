Halloween events across the Valley
It’s almost time for ghosts, superheroes, witches, princesses, and monsters to walk the streets on Halloween! Here is your guide to spooky events across the Tennessee Valley.
- USSRC Spooky Space Spectacular
- Spooky Space Spectacular has science experiments, live entertainment by Dr. Osborne, simulators and sweet treats. Wear your best costume and get ready to have a spooky good time!
- Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center
- Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family of five.
- Huntsville Police Department Fall Harvest Festival
- HPDs annual Halloween event is family fun for all ages. There will be a costume contest, food trucks and even a Haunted House.
- Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission is free
- 2180 Airport Road, Huntsville
- Huntsville Madison County Public Library Trick or Treat at Downtown
- Trick-or-Treat your library! All three floors will be stocked with treats for the little costumed patrons
- Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. until closing.
- Greene Street Market Halloween at the Greene
- Get ready for an evening of old fashioned Halloween fun! Enjoy pumpkin painting for children, trick or treating, live music, and a costume contest.
- Oct. 31, from 3:00 p.m. until dark
- Parkway Place Mall-o-Ween
- Put on your BEST costume and visit Parkway Place for a Spooktacular Halloween Party on Halloween night! Enjoy a night of face painting, candy, cookie decorating, and more! This family-friendly event will take place on the lower level of Parkway Place mall
- Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. while supplies last
- Athens Trunk or Treat
- Come trick-or-treat on the square in downtown Athens
- Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- In the event of rain, the party will move to the Limestone County Event Center on Pryor Street
- Gurley Trunk or Treat
- Join the Gurley Volunteer Fire Department and Gurley Police Department for Trunk or Treat in the park! Any person or organization is encouraged to join the fun.
- Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Happening at the Gurley Volunteer Fire Department located at 235 Walker St
- Falkville Trunk or Treat
- Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Happening in the parking lot of the Falkville Municipal Building.
- In the event of rain, the event will be moved across the tracks to the fire department.
- Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Trick or Treating
- The tourism department is inviting people of all ages to come in Halloween costumes or festive attire to receive candy and enter the Halloween costume contest. The contest will be held online where Facebook users can vote on their favorite costume.
- Oct. 31, at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Happening at the Visitor Center located in McFarland Park.
- Scottsboro Halloween Carnival
- Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- The event is free for toddlers – 12-year-olds.
- Happening at the Scottsboro Rec*Com on 701 South Houston Street
- Boaz Monster Mash at the Mill
- This not-so-scary free Halloween carnival will feature games, trick-or-treating, costume contests, touch-a-truck, and much more.
- Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- The event is free
- Happening at Old Mill Park
- Guntersville Trick or Treating (the Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad)
- Downtown Tuscumbia Trunk or Treat
- Muscle Shoals Trunk or Treat
- Madison Insanity Complex Nightmare on Skate Street
- Rainsville Trunk or Treat
- Albertville Chamber Trunk of Treat