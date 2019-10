Freeze Watch issued for late Thursday night through Friday morning

Right on time for the average first freeze in north Alabama, cold air will surge south Thursday night and set the stage for a potential freeze in the Tennessee Valley.

As a result, a Freeze Watch is in effect from 12am through 9am Friday morning, but precautions should be taken to protect sensitive plants and crops Thursday evening.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

000 WWUS74 KHUN 301901 NPWHUN URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 201 PM CDT WED OCT 30 2019 ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-311230- /O.NEW.KHUN.FZ.A.0001.191101T0500Z-191101T1400Z/ LAUDERDALE-COLBERT-FRANKLIN AL-LAWRENCE-LIMESTONE-MADISON-MORGAN- MARSHALL-JACKSON-DEKALB-CULLMAN-MOORE-LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF FLORENCE, MUSCLE SHOALS, SHEFFIELD, TUSCUMBIA, RUSSELLVILLE, RED BAY, MOULTON, TOWN CREEK, ATHENS, HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, ALBERTVILLE, BOAZ, GUNTERSVILLE, ARAB, SCOTTSBORO, FORT PAYNE, RAINSVILLE, CULLMAN, LYNCHBURG, FAYETTEVILLE, WINCHESTER, SEWANEE, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, AND COWAN 201 PM CDT WED OCT 30 2019 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE 28 TO 32 DEGREE RANGE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...12 AM MIDNIGHT TO 9 AM FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&