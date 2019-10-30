Floating statue of President Trump found in New York City canal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — There’s something floating on the Gowanus Canal that has many doing a double take.

No one knows how the floating statue of a seemingly angry, green-eyed President Donald Trump appeared in the middle of the murky, dirty waters of the Gowanus Canal. Trump's torso is surrounded by snakes.

Many consider the floating statue of the president something of an art installation-

“They put a suit jacket on him, a shirt, a red tie,” Mike Heyner, who lives near the Gowanus Canal, told WPIX. “I mean, it looked pretty good. So whoever did it took their time doing it.”

Heyner snapped a picture when the statue first appeared. By now the tie has become undone and the statue appears to have lost some snakes along the way.

“He was in a lot better shape,” he added. "He looks a little deflated now.”

Daniel Albanese is a street photographer who lives in the area.

“I’ve been trying to get a shot of it but he’s turned around,” said Albanese. “He’s fixated on the wall.”

The floating statue can be found on the east side of the Carroll Street bridge, but it hardly ever actually faces the bridge. So to catch a glimpse, you have to wait around.

“It’s him surrounded by snakes in the most polluted water in the country,” said Albanese. “ It's Trump in his natural element: the swamp.”

But some feel the floating statue is a sign of disrespect.

"You’re mocking our leader. You’re mocking the guy that protects our country,” said Louis Freda. "To me if someone got caught throwing that in there they may be subject to an arrest.”