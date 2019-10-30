Encore Opera Theater presents ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for great entertainment? The Encore Opera Theatre is presenting Gian Carlo Menotti’s ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’ this weekend.
The Old Maid and the Thief is a one-hour melodramatic comic modern opera in English about a lonely old woman who takes in a beggar man, then commits crimes to keep him around. Gossip in the town complicates things even more.
Sponsored by Redstone Federal Credit Union, there are four performances October 31-November 3. Admission is a $10 suggested donation.
Performances are scheduled for:
Thursday, October 31
4:00 p.m.
Oakwood University
Peters Hall Auditorium
7000 Adventist Boulevard
Huntsville
Friday, November 1
7:00 p.m.
Gideon Blackburn House
402 Lincoln Street SE
Huntsville
Saturday, November 2
5:00 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist church
Wesley Hall
607 Airport Road
Huntsville
Sunday, November 3
3:00 p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
980 Hughes Road
Madison