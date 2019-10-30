Encore Opera Theater presents ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for great entertainment? The Encore Opera Theatre is presenting Gian Carlo Menotti’s ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’ this weekend.

The Old Maid and the Thief is a one-hour melodramatic comic modern opera in English about a lonely old woman who takes in a beggar man, then commits crimes to keep him around. Gossip in the town complicates things even more.

Sponsored by Redstone Federal Credit Union, there are four performances October 31-November 3. Admission is a $10 suggested donation.

Performances are scheduled for:

Thursday, October 31

4:00 p.m.

Oakwood University

Peters Hall Auditorium

7000 Adventist Boulevard

Huntsville

Friday, November 1

7:00 p.m.

Gideon Blackburn House

402 Lincoln Street SE

Huntsville

Saturday, November 2

5:00 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist church

Wesley Hall

607 Airport Road

Huntsville

Sunday, November 3

3:00 p.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church

980 Hughes Road

Madison