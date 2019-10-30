Encore Opera Theater presents ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’

Posted 11:33 am, October 30, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for great entertainment? The Encore Opera Theatre is presenting Gian Carlo Menotti’s ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’ this weekend.

The Old Maid and the Thief is a one-hour melodramatic comic modern opera in English about a lonely old woman who takes in a beggar man, then commits crimes to keep him around. Gossip in the town complicates things even more.

Sponsored by Redstone Federal Credit Union, there are four performances October 31-November 3. Admission is a $10 suggested donation.

Performances are scheduled for:

Thursday, October 31
4:00 p.m.
Oakwood University
Peters Hall Auditorium
7000 Adventist Boulevard
Huntsville

Friday, November 1
7:00 p.m.
Gideon Blackburn House
402 Lincoln Street SE
Huntsville

Saturday, November 2
5:00 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist church
Wesley Hall
607 Airport Road
Huntsville

Sunday, November 3
3:00 p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
980 Hughes Road
Madison

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.