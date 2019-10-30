× Commission chooses Madison County cemetery authority board

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Six out of the seven board members of the Madison County Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority were appointed during Wednesday’s county commission meeting.

During the Sept. 18 commission meeting, it was decided that the cemetery authority was in need of seven members instead of three to make a “more fair quorum” in the event some board members were unable to attend a meeting.

The authority’s responsibilities would be to locate historic and hallowed grounds and record who’s buried there.

“I think more or less, it’s identifying and letting people know who is buried in them and all that to make sure nothing happens to the cemeteries in the future,” says County Commissioner Phil Vandiver. “If they can come up with funding, they will have the ability to do some cleaning.”

Commissioner Vandiver says the commission will not be funding cleaning projects for the cemetery rehabilitation board, but they will be able to apply for grants.