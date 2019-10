× Backup QB Joey Gatewood leaves Auburn Football program

AUBURN, Ala. – Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn confirms Joey Gatewood has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman lost the starting QB battle to Bo Nix at the start of the 2019 season.

While in High School, Gatewood led his team to the Florida state Class 7A finals.

BREAKING: @AuburnFootball backup quarterback Joey Gatewood has left the Tigers program 🏈 Gus Malzahn confirms Gatewood has entered the NCAA transfer portal Cord Sandberg will be the backup QB behind Nix according to Malzahn pic.twitter.com/etLBe8iOvv — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) October 30, 2019

Malzahn says Cord Sandberg will be the backup QB behind Nix.