Alabama man found dead after standoff with Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man from Alabama, wanted for various felonies out of state, was found dead in a home after a standoff with Milwaukee police on Wednesday.

officers responded to a home around 1:30 p.m. after receiving that a wanted man was in a home in the area.

Officers made contact with the man inside the home and made numerous attempts to get him to exit the home. Police said he refused to comply.

Police said during the investigation, officers saw the man with a handgun, and after around four hours, officers heard a single gunshot. The wanted individual was found inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man has not been identified at this time.