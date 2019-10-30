Alabama A&M looks to ride momentum into game against Southern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The seniors on the Alabama A&M Football team have never been victorious against Southern. In fact, the last time the Bulldogs beat the Jags was back in 2012, but that win and others that season were later vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The last time before that, was in 2010, so to say that it's been a while since the Bulldogs beat the Jags, would be an understatement.

This Saturday in Baton Rouge, LA, Alabama A&M will look to do just against their SWAC foe, coming off of a three overtime win over Alabama State in the Magic City Classic.

"Southern's always a tough team to play," said Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley. "It's one of the schools I haven't been able to beat since I've been here. I know they always play hard it's their homecoming so they're going to be playing exceptionally harder for their crowd."

"Their football team has gotten better, and at the end of the day they're gonna come in here feeling you know sky high because they just came off a great win against their rivals," said Southern head coach Dawson Odums. "Now they got a chance for motivation to come in and say we playing them for homecoming."

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.