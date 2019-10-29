× Work release inmate charged with leading deputies on chase

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Lawrence County work release inmate is facing charges after a chase last week that ended with him running a vehicle head-on into a deputy’s vehicle, authorities said.

Jessy Kirk Lancaster, 33, of Decatur, is facing new charges in Morgan County after the pursuit on Oct. 23, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they tried to pull over Lancaster last Wednesday in a vehicle with a tag that didn’t match. He sped off and led deputies on a chase through Morgan and Lawrence counties, they said.

Lancaster drove into a trailer park and hit a deputy head-on as he tried to drive out, authorities said. The deputy got out of his vehicle and chased Lancaster down, eventually tasing him to get him in custody, they said.

Lancaster had a pouch glass pipe containing a glass pipe, a crystal substance and another substance that deputies said Lancaster told them was spice.

Lancaster was handed over to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said he will face charges in Morgan County for attempting to elude, various traffic violations and more.