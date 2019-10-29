What Can Trick-Or-Treaters Expect Thursday Evening?

Florence: 

The front, and associated rain, should be long gone by prime trick-or-treat time. Expect a chilly evening, with wind chills dropping into the 30s through the evening. You’re probably going to want to layer up. Skies will be clearing out through the evening.

Huntsville: 

The rain should be pretty much done for Huntsville trick-or-treaters too, although I can’t rule out a little drizzle early on. Again, it will be chilly, and wind chills will be in the 30s by around 8pm, so jackets or even coats would be a good idea. There may be a few clouds as trick-or-treating starts, but skies will be quickly clearing out.

Ft. Payne: 

I expect more clouds and perhaps a shower early on for trick-or-treaters in northeast Alabama, but skies will be gradually clearing and any chance of rain will be pretty much over by 7 or 8 pm. Again, temperatures will be rapidly dropping, so prepare for colder weather.

 

