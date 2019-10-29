Strong Storms Possible Wednesday – Unsettled Into Halloween

After months of limited rain chances, we get another round of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Expect rain and storms for the early commute Wednesday especially west of I-65. Stormy weather moves east through the late morning and afternoon Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms Wednesday.

Here is a look at the futurecast for Wednesday.

7am: Showers and storms move into northwest Alabama. These could be heavy with gusty winds for the early commute.

Noon: Rain and storms move east through the afternoon. Expect a soggy afternoon for picking up the kids and after school activities.

More rain is likely Thursday with it tapering off from west to east through the afternoon and evening. Will it dry out by trick-or-treating time? It’s going to be a close call. Models are split on when the rain ends Thursday. The GFS model (below) has it dry by Thursday afternoon. Other models including the European have it raining into the evening on Thursday. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to Halloween evening!

Wednesday and Thursday have the highest chance of rain by far before we clear it out and cool it off for the weekend!

WHNT News 19 Weather