South Alabama man indicted in fatal Huntsville stabbing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A grand jury indicted a Clarke County man on a capital murder charge in the 2018 stabbing death of a woman in Huntsville.

X’Zavier Kamontae Scott was indicted Friday in the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Kelley.

Law enforcement said on September 22, 2018, 21-year-old X’Zavier Scott and 17-year-old Domanek Jackson approached Kelley at a store and asked her for a ride. Court documents show Scott later stabbed Kelley and stole her vehicle. Authorities found her body on Green Cove Road.

Deputies later found Scott and Jackson in Clarke County and extradited them to the Madison County Jail on September 28, 2018.

Scott has a status call on Dec.20.