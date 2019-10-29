× See new upgrades, meet Havoc at Von Braun Center Tuesday night

The Von Braun Center is in the process of getting a major facelift.

Tuesday night, not only will some new renovations be revealed but Huntsville Havoc fans also have the opportunity to come by and meet the new team.

The meet and greet event starts at 5 p.m. at the Von Braun Center, and there will be free food and free drinks.

Fans will also be able to see the arena’s new upgrades.

Starting at 6:15 p.m., the names and logos for the new music hall and restaurant will be revealed.

They are also going to unveil a new lineup of events in the music hall. Tickets for those events will go on sale this Friday.

And being revealed for the first time is a newly installed led lighting system in the Propst Arena.

This is something the arena staff say is a big deal.

The new lighting system has 86 new fixtures and color-changing capabilities that arena staff say will really enhance the fan experience.

Everyone is invited to attend tonight and the events are free.

Fo Havoc fans, the team plays their first home game of the season on Friday night.