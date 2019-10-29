Scammers are impersonating banks to try and get your personal information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama wants people to be aware of a new tactic being used by scammers.

Scammers have been calling people for a long time now, claiming to be an insurance company or the IRS. Now they are trying something new.

Scam artists are now calling or texting people claiming to be their bank.

The caller gets your attention by verifying whether or not you charged your card somewhere. When you say no, they say they will remove the charge and then, they ask for more of your private banking info so they can "help" you and confirm more charges haven't been made.

For example, they may ask you for your bank member number and then try to reset your password. When the authentication text comes your way the scammer may ask for the code and then change your password.

Finally, they may ask for your PIN, which is something the Better Business Bureau says no bank should ever need.

Once they get enough information, the scammer can take your money.

To avoid this scam, Julia Cherry from the Better Business Bureau says first and foremost you should never trust someone who contacts you out of the blue.

"If someone is calling you and you are unsure if they are with a certain company including your bank, the best thing for you to do is hang up and call the number on the back of your card," Cherry said.

Cherry says consumers should always be vigilante of their bank account transactions and never verify any personal information over the phone, unless you are completely sure the person on the other end of the line is who they say they are.

Because scammers are always adapting, you never know what they may try next.

"They are figuring out ways to hack into your account without knowing they are scammers and thinking they are with a legitimate company," she says. "We really need to stay vigilant and make sure we aren't trusting people who we had no contact with prior."