Rain and some strong storms possible through Thursday morning

There are two days of wet, stormy and windy weather ahead. Let’s address them individually:

WEDNESDAY – The Storm Prediction Center outlines a low-end, ‘marginal’ risk of some severe storms on Wednesday: mainly over Northwest Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

This kind of risk is really more of a ‘heads-up: some storms are possible’ than a real ‘threat’ of storms. Strong wind shear in the atmosphere (that doesn’t always mean tornadoes, by the way) could produce some isolated strong wind gusts at the ground that go over 50-60 miles per hour. That – along with very heavy rainfall and lightning – is the primary thing we’ll be watching for on Wednesday and especially Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

The majority of Wednesday just looks wet, windy and somewhat inconvenient for being outside. It’s Wednesday night into early Thursday, just ahead of a cold front, when the strongest storms could develop!

THURSDAY – Halloween starts wet and windy, and some storms are possible mainly in the morning. The strong cold front blowing in crosses North Alabama in the first half of the day.

Ahead of the front, it’s windy and wet. Behind the front, it turns sharply colder. The good news is that rain will end between noon and 4 PM Thursday (Trick-or-Treaters rejoice). The bad news? It’s going to turn cold quickly. Temperatures plunge to the 40s in the evening, and a stiff northwest wind will make it feel like the 30s between 7 PM and 9 PM.

