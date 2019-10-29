New environmental initiative aims to clear litter from Alabama roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. - Litter on the sides of roads is unfortunate but a common sight along many Alabama thoroughfares. Thankfully, there are programs dedicated to removing it—one, in particular, is Clean Home Alabama.

The program is overseen by the Alabama Community College System. Governor Kay Ivey signed the proclamation to create the program in September.

"The point of all that is just for community colleges that are positioned geographically all around the state to be able to give back to the community, and what better way to do that than to garner support and to get out and to just basically clean up our beautiful state," said Trent Randolph, Public Information Officer for Northwest-Shoals Community College.

Northwest-Shoals Community College and northwest Alabama high schools are localizing the initiative by hosting a Clean Home Shoals event on November 9. Students and faculty from both Northwest-Shoals locations and area high schools will meet to pick up litter along a one-mile stretch around their respective campuses.

"The Shoals is our home, so we want to do our part to clean up the Shoals and to make it as beautiful for not just us but for our children as well," said Randolph.

Even if you're not affiliated with Northwest-Shoals or an area high school, you're encouraged to volunteer. If you'd like to volunteer with the Northwest-Shoals Muscle Shoals campus, meet at the Hospitality Center at 9 a.m.