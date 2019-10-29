× 1 dead in apartment fire on Willowbrook Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue and HEMSI responded to a fire at the Ascent at Jones Valley Apartments Tuesday morning.

According to a city alert sent around 7:15 a.m., multiple units were called to a fire in the 1200-block of Willowbrook Drive.

Huntsville Fire Capt. Frank McKenzie confirmed two people live in the two story apartment. He said one died in the fire and the other was not in the apartment at the time.

McKenzie stated the fire started in the kitchen area downstairs and it was heavily burned, but no other units were affected.