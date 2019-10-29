× Man charged with killing two in Cullman County dies after weekend suicide attempt

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with killing two people and wounding another at a Cullman County home earlier this month has died.

Matthew LeWayne Clayton, 30, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the hospital where he was taken after a weekend suicide attempt in his cell at the Cullman County Jail, Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said.

Jail deputies found that Clayton had harmed himself in his cell around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. After CPR and using a defibrillator, paramedics took Clayton to a hospital for treatment.

Clayton was charged with murdering Rollan Edwards and Thomas DeWille at a home in the Prospect community Oct. 21. He also was charged with attempted murder for a third person who was injured. He was captured in Limestone County after crashing on Interstate 65.

The victims were all shot and stabbed, authorities said. They didn’t release a motive but said the men had been involved in an incident in the past.