Madison County swim teams find new home at Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - Madison County swim teams finally have a new pool to practice and compete in after Alabama A&M closed their pool abruptly in September.

Buckhorn HS head coach, Glenn Carr says his team had practiced at A&M for roughly 10 years and the closure stunned his team mid-season.

"It was a cluster. Everybody was saying, 'What are we going to do coach? Where we going?'" said Carr.

The closure resulted in the canceling of 4 meets. The district was able to make one up.

"Losing times means losing opportunities, losing progress and possibly losing scholarships and our future," said Ashleigh Ryan, a swimmer for Buckhorn.

After WHNT did a story, Coach Carr says upwards of 8 different pools reached out to offer lanes to his team and the district.

Carr says he couldn't pass up the opportunity for his kids to swim in a state-of-the-art pool.

"As you can see it's a nice pool. Everything is in mint condition. Tip-top. We are really excited to be here," said Coach Carr.

The pool has a digital scoreboard and electronic timing.

The timing for both the Arsenal and Madison County Schools couldn't be better. The Arsenal Aquatic Center had just lost a team that used the facility regularly.

"We started reaching out to people. And it just happened that they had lost their pool at the same time. We brought them to our pool and it really worked out well," said Lori Ciranni, The Director of Sports Fitness and Aquatics at Redstone Arsenal.

The new partnership is expected to last for several years.

Alabama A&M has never formally taken questions from WHNT about the sudden pool closure.

