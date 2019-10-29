Madison County students smash cars for breast cancer awareness

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple cars were bashed with sledgehammers in the parking lot of a Madison County School Tuesday morning — for a good cause.

To raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, students at the Career and Technical Center paid to smash up some cars with a sledgehammer. Students paid $1 per swing.

A Madison County Schools spokesman said dozens of students lined up to take a shot at the car, and one student even dropped $20 to put a real beatdown on one of the cars.

The school does the car bash every year to raise money for breast cancer awareness.