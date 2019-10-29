× Lee High Theater invited to perform on international stage, but they need help getting there

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lee High School’s theater program is asking for help to fund what they consider the performance opportunity of a lifetime.

According to their GoFundMe page, the American High School Theater Festival selected the program out of hundreds of applicants to perform at the “world’s largest arts festival.”

The 2020 Edinburgh Festival Fringe takes place over the span of three weeks in Edinburgh, Scotland during the month of August. The theater’s booster club set a goal of $25,000 to help finance Lee High’s trip and production at the festival. As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, the website says they have raised $885.

If you would like to donate, click here.