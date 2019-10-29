Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post, Peyton Bryleigh Ledlow, 16, left her home in Moulton Monday and has not been seen since then.

The Sheriff’s Office said she may be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Fusion with Alabama license plate 5405BB0.

Ledlow is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 112 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.