James Clemens High School moves Friday football game to Athens field

MADISON, Ala. -- James Clemens High School football team announced their Friday night game will be moved from Madison City Stadium to Athens Golden Eagle Stadium.

Madison City Schools spokesperson, John Peck, says the district considered moving the game to a stadium in Huntsville, but Milton Frank and Alabama A&M fields were already hosting football games.

Peck says moving the game to Athens keeps it at the same time on the same day: Friday at 7:00pm.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker says because Madison City Stadium is shared by two 7A schools, James Clemens and Bob Jones, sometimes the natural grass field does not have time to recuperate.

"The best way I can describe the field is it's almost like a Scottish mud-bog," says Parker. "The top is beautiful, we over-seed. From the stands, it looks beautiful but underneath, the grass has not had a chance to recuperate because it's been played on so much."

Parker adds that because of the move this week, the field will be in better shape when JCHS plays Vestavia Hills at the Madison City Stadium in the first round of playoffs next week.