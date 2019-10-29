Great Smoky Mountains park to allow electronic bikes

Posted 5:37 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38AM, October 29, 2019

Children in colorful helmets hold bike handle-bars and are ready to ride their bikes in green field

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says it is allowing electronic bicycles everywhere regular bicycles are currently allowed.

According to the park, a new regulation allows cyclists to use low speed e-bikes in Class 1 or Class 2. Those provide electronic assistance until the rider reaches 20 miles per hour.

Thanks to the change, bicycles and e-bikes are now allowed on any park road where motor vehicles are allowed, including seasonally closed roads and several trails.

The park news release says e-bikes will enable more people to enjoy a cycling experience in the park.

