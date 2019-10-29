Grass on Toyota Field will be carefully tended to for the next six months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- The Trash Pandas have already figuratively planted roots in the hearts of future Rocket City baseball fans-- but they've also literally planted roots in they're future home, Toyota Field.

Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson said finishing touches are coming together every day.

"Some of the things that teams worry about when they're leading up to opening day, we don't have to worry about because they're going to be done five or six months in advance," he said.

The construction team even worked through bad weather conditions to get the sod laid in a timely fashion, which is important so the grass has the opportunity to grow together, making it a solid and established field.

The next big visual addition will be the scoreboard, which will go up in the next few weeks.

Between now and the new year, work will mostly take place inside buildings at the stadium. The official move in day is January 20.