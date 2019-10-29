Felix Jackson’s Family Creates Memorial Scholarship Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENSON, Ala. - Family members of the Jackson County EMA director who died last week are honoring his life and legacy by paying it forward.

They told WHNT News 19 that it is something he would appreciate.

Felix Jackson's loved ones set up a memorial scholarship fund in his name.

His family members said they have not worked out all of the details, but plan to give the money raised to someone who intends to go into some sort of first responder field.

“To continue the legacy of Felix Jackson and how he treated everybody versus how he made them feel because you want to always remember and feel his presence whenever you think of him so what better way to home his legacy and him than by creating a memorial fund that will continue for generations to come,” said Felix’s niece Rasheda Cylar.

Donations are accepted at the First Southern State Bank in Stevenson.

The Jefferson's restaurant near Highway72 in Scottsboro is hosting a sprit night in Jackson's memory on Tuesday, November 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Money raised that day will go to the Felix Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund.