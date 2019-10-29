× Federal judge blocks Alabama abortion ban

A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Alabama law that makes it illegal for abortion providers to perform almost any abortions in the state.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued an injunction Tuesday blocking authorities from enforcing the law until the court case is resolved.

In his opinion, Thompson wrote that the Alabama law “would impose a substantial and irreparable harm, leaving many patients without recourse.”

Read the full opinion here.

Several abortion providers in the state sued after the Alabama Legislature passed the law earlier this year, claiming it was unconstitutional under Roe vs. Wade. The law was set to go into effect in November.

Alabama is one of several states seeking to ignite legal fights in the hopes of getting the Supreme Court to reconsider legalized abortion.