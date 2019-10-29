× Fayetteville High’s wins restored after judge issues injunction against TSSAA

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A hearing scheduled Tuesday afternoon regarding Fayetteville High School’s football team eligibility was canceled after a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the state athletic association, district officials said.

“The decision to seek relief in court was not made in haste,” a statement from the district read. “We feel that this course of action is the most appropriate step to address this situation for the benefit of our players and coaches.”

The Tennessean reported a hearing on extending the restraining order is set to take place Nov. 13.

Fayetteville High School’s 9-0 season was in jeopardy after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association informed them they would have to forfeit six games and pay a $600 fine because of an ineligible player.

The team started a #StateForTate social media campaign after senior Tate Tuten was killed in a wreck earlier this season.

The Tigers are scheduled to play Sale Creek Friday night in Chattanooga.