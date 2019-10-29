× Big Al or Aubie? Red Cross gives donors opportunity to rep their school

The American Red Cross will host a friendly competition between the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

Blood drives are set for November 12-14 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Auburn Student Center and the Alabama Ferguson Center.

But don’t fret if you can’t make the trip to T-Town or Auburn – you can still participate from north Alabama.

You can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org and make an appointment using one of two sponsor codes: beatauburn for the Auburn drives or beatbama for the Alabama blood drives. You can also call (800) RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Eligible donors need to be 17 or older (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 lbs and be in generally good health. However, there are other height and weight restrictions for those in high school or under 18.

To speed the donation process, the Red Cross encourages donors to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire using RapidPass before they donate.