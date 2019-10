× Missing Jefferson County man located

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Vestavia Hills Police Department confirms that John Edward Hall has been located.

Previous Story:

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Senior Alert for a man suffering from a condition that could impair his judgment.

ALEA tweeted that John Edward Hall, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Vestavia Hills at around 6:30 p.m. on October 29.