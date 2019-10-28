UFC heavyweight’s stepdaughter reported missing in Auburn

Aniah Haley Blanchard(Auburn Police Division)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris after she was reported missing from Auburn, Alabama.

Nineteen-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was last seen Wednesday. Police on Monday released video showing her in a store that day.

Earlier, police announced the teen’s abandoned and damaged car had been found at an apartment complex in Montgomery about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away. The vehicle wasn’t damaged before Blanchard’s disappearance.

Police have said foul play didn’t appear to be a factor in Blanchard’s disappearance.

Blanchard’s mother, Angela Haley-Harris, told WBRC-TV that Blanchard was with someone when last contacted by phone Wednesday night. That person’s connection to Blanchard is unclear.

Harris has posted pleas for help on Twitter and Instagram.

