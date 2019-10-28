Tua Tagovailoa expected back at practice on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - If you saw the final score of the Alabama vs. Arkansas game this weekend, then you might think Tua Tagovailoa played with the number of points the Crimson Tide put up but it was an offense led by Mac Jones.

Jones got his first collegiate start this weekend due to Tagovailoa being out with an ankle injury. Tagovailoa was seen on the sidelines wearing a walking boot and now according to head coach Nick Saban the star quarterback is expected to return to practice on Wednesday; however, as far as if he'll play in two weeks against the top ranked LSU Tigers we'll just have to wait and see.

"We'll just have to see what he can do. Evaluate his mobility and his performance. I can't really predict any of that. Just have to let it happen and see how it goes," Saban said. "I've got no crystal ball. I don't know how he's going to do in Wednesday's practice. I don't know how he'll do after that. If he can perform, he'll be able to play. If he can't perform, then he won't be able to play."

Saban said he only plans on playing Tagovailoa if he can play at his very best; Saban was asked if he had a specific date that he would like to know whether Tagovailoa will play or not by and that answer is no.

"If he can perform to the best of his ability we're not gonna put him in a situation where he can't perform," Saban said. "I don't really have a date...I have a date that I need to know can the guy play well enough to perform well enough to help the team have a chance to be successful."

Alabama hosts LSU on November 9 at 2:30 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium.