× Student in police custody over verbal threat against Grissom High

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A student is in police custody after an investigation into a verbal threat made against Grissom High School.

Grissom Principal Jeanne Greer sent a letter to parents about the situation on Monday, October 28.

School administrators were made aware of a verbal threat directed at the school and school policy is to treat all threats as if they are serious.

The student responsible for making the threat was identified and was taken into police custody.

“Please take a moment and remind your child that making any threat on a public school, business or other establishment is never a joke. The district will impose the strongest penalty possible on any individual responsible and that person may also face criminal charges as well,” said Greer in a statement to parents.

She encouraged parents and students to use the Anonymous Alerts feature on the school’s website, asking if you “see something, say something.”