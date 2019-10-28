Public input sought in search for new Limestone County Schools superintendent

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Schools needs the community’s help in its search for a new superintendent.

The Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) is assisting the Limestone County Board of Education in the search and has created an online survey to gather input from the community and employees.

The survey is for employees, parents, students, and local residents to share ideas about the challenges facing the system and skills the next superintendent needs to possess.

The survey asks participants the following:

What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?

Should the board look for an experienced superintendent?

Should the superintendent be hired from within?

What are the challenges facing the system?

The survey is open until November 6, and all participants will remain anonymous.

AASB will present the survey results at the November 12 school board meeting.