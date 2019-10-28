October 28th is National Chocolate Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate on Monday. As if you needed an excuse, it’s National Chocolate Day!

You can mark the day by simply enjoying chocolate chip cookies or chocolate candy. You could enjoy a chocolate dessert at home or a restaurant, or host a chocolate tasting party, in which people bring a homemade chocolate dessert to share.

You can post photos of your chocolate choices to the social media hashtag “national chocolate day.”

After Monday, you can look forward to another chocolate-related holiday:

National Chocolate Candy Day is December 28th.