National Children’s Advocacy Center encourages community to participate in GivingTuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- As the holiday season approaches, the National Children's Advocacy Center (NCAC) is asking everyone to take part in the annual global day of giving.

The NCAC revolutionized the international response to child sexual and physical abuse by providing a child-friendly environment from the moment of disclosure, through therapy, and the closure of the judicial proceedings. Every year, the center asks the community to take part in GivingTuesday. The event kicks off the charitable season and is celebrated every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. This year, the day falls on December 3. The event inspires people from across the globe to show up and give back to causes and issues that matter to them.

On December 3, the public will be able to take part in GivingTuesday and donate to the NCAC through a link on their website. If you would like to donate to the center before then, click here.

In addition to its intervention programs, the NCAC offers prevention training for adults and children. All of their services are provided at no charge to the family.