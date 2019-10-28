Mom charged with killing kids booked into Cullman County Jail

Posted 5:32 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, October 28, 2019

Cullman County Sheriffs Office photo

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A woman charged with killing her two sons was booked into the Cullman County Jail Monday.

Sara Franco Tapia, 32, is being held without bond.

Tapia was hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds after deputies responded to the family’s home in the Baileyton area Oct. 12. Authorities said they found her sons Alvaro Garcia, 3, and Taylor Garcia, 9, dead inside the home.

Tapia was found in a field near the home and taken to a hospital, where she had been until being booked into jail Monday.

