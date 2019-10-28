× Man killed by Madison police pointed gun at officers, investigators say

MADISON, Ala. – A man killed Sunday afternoon by Madison police pointed a gun at officers before he was shot, authorities said Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said two officers fired shots and killed Dana Sherrod Fletcher, 39, of Madison County, outside of the Planet Fitness on Highway 72 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.

Authorities said Fletcher and a woman were inside the gym videoing people and asking personal questions. Madison police responded and found the two in a van with a child in the parking lot.

Fletcher and the woman were not cooperative with officers, and there was a gun in the van, according to the sheriff’s office. There was a struggle, and the woman and child were pulled out of the van, authorities said.

After trying to use a Taser to get Fletcher under control, Fletcher got out with a gun in his hand and pointed it at officers, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when two officers fired and hit Fletcher, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five officers were placed on leave after the shooting, Madison police said.

The sheriff’s office said it’s still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. There is video from a business showing Fletcher with a handgun, they said. Anyone else with information about the shooting can contact the sheriff’s office at 256-533-8820 or by submitting information online.

WHNT News 19 has confirmed officers were wearing body cameras and has requested the video from the incident.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said an autopsy was being conducted Monday. Toxicology and other reports from the autopsy should be done with four to six months, he said.