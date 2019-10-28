× Madison County residents can safely dispose of hazardous waste items at Handle with Care Collection Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County residents will be able to safely dispose of certain hazardous waste items on Tuesday, October 29.

Madison County District One Commissioner Roger Jones is hosting a Handle With Care Collection Day with the Solid Waste Disposal at the County Shed on Moores Mill Road in New Market from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

They hope to reduce the toxicity in the local sewage treatment plants, storm drains, and lessen the risks of injuries caused from improper storage of hazardous waste in homes.

This will be a free, drive-thru service with workers taking items from your cars.

Items Collected:

Paint and Paint Related Products Oil or water-based paints, Mineral spirits, Turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains aerosols.

Automotive Products Transmission fluid, brake fluid, Anti-freeze, Car batteries, used motor oil

Lawn & Garden Poisons weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays, soaps, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, and roach/flea powder.

Household Cleaners oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products.

Old TVs and Computers televisions, computers, computer monitors

Household Chemicals Acids, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, solvents, household batteries, mercury thermometers, thermostats, fluorescent lights- both CFL’s and linear

Medicines

Contact the District One Commission Office at (256)828-0726 for more information.