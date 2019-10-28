Huntsville Housing Authority met with Sparkman residents about relocating to new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sparkman Homes will be demolished in January. Families have less than three months to move out of the subsidized housing community.

On Friday, WHNT News 19 talked to people who live there about their struggle finding a new place to live. Monday, the Huntsville Housing Authority met with residents.

Families living in 130 units at Sparkman Homes don't have a place to go.

"Basically, I'm just having a hard time trying to move somewhere," said resident Vernila Sanders. "I don't have transportation out here and I have a 4-year-old child."

People like Nakita Griffin had better luck than some of her neighbors. She said, "I actually found a house. I'm just waiting for the landlord to do the paperwork."

At a private meeting Monday, the Huntsville Housing Authority offered services to help make the move out of Sparkman Homes a little easier.

"They finally told us they'll give us transportation to find something," said Sanders. "So that was a good thing."

Relocation specialists will offer free rides to families who don't have the means to check out available housing options. "Their concern was to make sure that everyone was on the same, the right direction to get everything moving," said three-year resident Menique Hussein.

A moving company will also help families move. "It's free!" said Griffin. "God is good, isn't he?"

The housing authority gave Sparkman residents who qualify housing choice vouchers. They can use them to help with subsidized rent somewhere else in the county.

Sanders said, "I'm ready to move out and get my own other place. It has been hard out here." But residents have to find that housing first.