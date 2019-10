TENNESSEE VALLEY – Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end this weekend!

Don’t forget to roll your clocks back an hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3rd.

The annual time change comes in the middle of the night, but normally people set their clocks back before heading to bed the night before.

It’s also a good reminder to replace batteries in warning devices, such as smoke detectors.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii and most of Arizona.