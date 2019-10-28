Dense Fog Advisory for Tuesday morning

Be aware of low visibility early Tuesday morning! Travel may be slow at times because of thick fog.

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Frequent visibility reductions to one quarter of a mile

or less in widespread, locally dense fog.

* WHERE…All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,

Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rapidly fluctuating visibility in areas of

locally dense fog will result in hazardous traveling conditions

across the region through Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.