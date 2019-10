× Blossomwood Elementary closes early for plumbing problem

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Blossomwood Elementary School said Monday afternoon it was dismissing early because of a plumbing issue.

The school sent a message to parents stating school would close at 2:00 p.m. All afterschool activities, including extended day, also were cancelled.

The school said maintenance and operation staff were at the school, and they anticipated the work would be done before classes started Tuesday.