Authorities search for missing woman in DeKalb County

Posted 8:19 pm, October 28, 2019, by

Misty Dawn Pell (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say Misty Dawn Pell, 45, of Geraldine was last seen in the area of County Road 462 on September 13, driving a light green 4-door Buick.

Pell is described as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 130 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her location, contact DCSO at (256)845-3801 or email info@dekalbcountysheriff.org. All tips will be kept confidential.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.