Authorities search for missing woman in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say Misty Dawn Pell, 45, of Geraldine was last seen in the area of County Road 462 on September 13, driving a light green 4-door Buick.

Pell is described as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 130 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her location, contact DCSO at (256)845-3801 or email info@dekalbcountysheriff.org. All tips will be kept confidential.